(tekst: The Shift News)

‘Deeply concerning’ that Malta asked to remove mandate of special rapporteur investigating journalist’s death

by The Shift Team a day ago

The EU Representative and Advocacy Manager at The Committee to Protect Journalists expressed concern that Labour MP Manuel Mallia requested to remove the mandate of Special Rapporteur Pieter Omtzigt who is preparing a report on the assassination of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia.

Tom Gibson said in a tweet that Malta’s attempt was “deeply concerning”. It “strengthens the need for full and independent investigations”.