This video by Deutsche Welle sums up the outcome of Valletta 2018. Our chance to be in the spotlight, to boost the support and confidence of the local artistic community, to live and experience genuinely European values of openness, tolerance and critical debate has been squandered and replaced with the silencing of protest.

The feature was completed before the government committed the ultimate act of censorship by wrapping up the Great Siege Memorial and barricading it preventing anyone from even getting close to it.

The scandal is not even as bad as DW realise.

The Shift News

Activists have reacted to the government’s cordoning-off the makeshift memorial to assassinated journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia by setting up seven new memorials at different monuments across the island during the night.

The Great Siege monument which for the past year had been turned into a makeshift memorial for Caruana Galizia was earlier in the day completely blocked off by wooden walls with padlocked door.